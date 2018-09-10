Germany Detains Two Afghans On Suspicion Of Killing Man

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 9, 2018

Police in Germany have detained two Afghan suspects in the death of a German man in the eastern city of Kothen.

The 22-year-old victim in Kothen died of heart failure overnight on September 9 following an alleged fight with Afghan men.

However, police and prosecutors said that “the concrete circumstances of the event are not yet known” and that all lines of inquiry remained open.

It comes two weeks after an incident involving a Syrian and an Iraqi in Chemnitz, about 160 kilometers to the south, sparked clashes between far-right and anti-Nazi protesters.

The Syrian and Iraqi suspects were detained after a 35-year-old German man was stabbed to death in a fight in August.

Following the protests by rival sides in the migrant debate, a German court on September 3 gave an 8 1/2-year prison sentence to a failed asylum seeker who claims to be from Afghanistan over the stabbing death of his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Identified as Abdul D., the defendant admitted to the court that he stabbed the girl at a drugstore in the southwestern town of Kandel in December.

The case sparked national outrage and led to German far-right groups holding protests as part of their campaign against migrants.

With reporting by the BBC, dpa, and AFP

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Related