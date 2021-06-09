Germany Deports Dozens Of Afghan Asylum Seekers To Kabul

Radio Free Afghanistan

June 9, 2021

A group of 42 rejected asylum seekers have reportedly arrived in Kabul after being deported from Germany.

The chartered flight landed in the Afghan capital at 7:48 a.m. local time on June 9, the German news agency dpa quoted an airport official as saying.

The agency reported that the 39th such deportation flight since December 2016 brings the number of failed asylum seekers to be deported from Germany to the war-torn country to 1,077.

Critics of the deportations say Afghanistan is too dangerous to return asylum seekers.

Violence has sharply increased across the country since the start of the withdrawal of international troops last month, taking a heavy toll on Afghan civilians.

The UN mission in Afghanistan says that 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded in the country in the first three months of 2021, marking an increase of 29 percent over the same period last year.

With reporting by dpa

