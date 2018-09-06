German streets not paved with gold, says Ghani

1TV: In an interview with German’s Bild newspaper, Ghani said that it was crucial to keep Afghans from fleeing the country by exposing the “false belief that the streets in Germany are paved with gold. That’s not the case.” This is not the first time that Ghani criticizes migration of Afghans to Europe. In 2016, Ghani told the BBC that he had “no sympathy” for Afghan migrants fleeing their country. Click here to read more (external link).