Ariana: Eleven Afghan Sikhs are expected to leave Kabul on Sunday for India, after being granted visas by the Indian government. Chhabol Singh, a community leader in Kabul, told India’s Sunday Express that among those leaving Sunday was Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was kidnapped in Paktia last month before being freed, and the 15-year-old girl who was recently rescued by police after also allegedly being abducted. Click here to read more (external link).

