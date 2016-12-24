First Afghan Female Pilot ‘Not Ready To Return Home’

Tolo News: Nilofar Rahmani, an Afghan pilot who won an international bravery award for women in 2015, and went to the Unites States for training has said she is not ready to return home. According to the New York Times she said due to the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan she is not willing to return home and work as a pilot. “The situation is not improving in Afghanistan but is getting worse,” Rahmani said. According to U.S media reports Rahmani applied this summer for asylum. Rahmani said she does not feel comfortable or secure working in Afghanistan and her male colleagues treat her badly and insult her. Click here to read more (external link).