BBC: A charity worker trying to help a doctor flee Afghanistan says he fears for the man’s life. Nich Woolf from Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, met the man while working in Afghanistan and says he and his family are in danger from the Taliban. He has written to the Prime Minister for help in allowing the man to come to England through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS). “Every day that goes by the risk gets greater and greater,” said Mr Woolf. Click here to read more (external link).