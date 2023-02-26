Fatal Crash In Bulgaria Involving Afghan Citizens Appears To Be Latest In Series Of People-Smuggling Cases

By RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service

February 26, 2023

Bulgarian authorities say a van carrying migrants crashed early on February 26, killing one person and injuring 32 others.

The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying 46 people, all citizens of Afghanistan, fled the scene and authorities are searching for him, Stara Zagora district prosecutor Dicho Atanasov told the BTA state news agency. He is believed to be a Pakistani citizen, and the person killed was an Afghan, Atanasov said.

The injured people were transported to hospitals in Stara Zagora and Chirpan. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said there were no life-threatening injuries.

One person has been arrested, BTA reported. It is not known what their role was in the incident.

The van had no seats in its passenger compartment and no windows along its side panels.

Authorities cited a punctured tire as the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the van hit the guardrail.

The crash comes just over a week after the bodies of 18 migrants were found in a truck abandoned along a highway near Sofia. The driver of that truck also fled, and another 34 people were found in the truck in serious condition.

Five people have been remanded in custody in that case. They are accused of organizing a channel for the trafficking of migrants. Another suspect has been arrested in Greece, and a decision on whether to extradite him is pending.

Authorities discovered another van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, southeast of Sofia ,three days after the truck with the 18 bodies was found. District prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all appeared to be healthy.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that the truck found with the 18 bodies was “another transport of migrants” carried out by an organized criminal group that has been making at least two such transports a month.

