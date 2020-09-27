formats

Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

· 3 Comments

AP: Afghanistan’s dwindling community of Sikhs and Hindus is shrinking to its lowest levels. With growing threats from the local Islamic State affiliate, many are choosing to leave the country of their birth to escape the insecurity and a once-thriving community of as many as 250,000 members now counts fewer than 700. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

  3. *You savage
    animals
    were
    also using
    your thugs and thug-Mars
    to
    stir
    deadly
    conflicts
    across much
    of
    Afghanistan- a special recipe made
    for
    every region; every ethnic group and religious affiliation.
    .
    *YOU
    ARE SICK- EACH ONE
    OF YOU
    NEED
    TO
    SEE
    A
    DOCTOR !!!!!!
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *