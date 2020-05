Tolo News: The bodies of 2 more Afghan migrants who were allegedly drowned by Iranian border police earlier this month were found in Harirod River, members of a task team investigating an alleged drowning by the Iranian border police said on Thursday. Iran has previously agreed to cooperate with a probe of the allegation. According to the task team, findings show that the Afghan migrants were allegedly drowned by the Iranian border police. Click here to read more (external link).