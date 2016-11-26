Daesh Coming Into Country Under Guise Of Refugees: Qadir

Tolo News: Parliament Members (MPs) in their Saturday session discussed the issue of Daesh and Abdul Zahir Qadir, first deputy of the house, said the group is entering the country under the guise of refugees. “Daesh has a plan to send in every district 200 families under the name of refugees,” he said. Meanwhile, a number of MPs questioned the National Unity Government’s (NUG) approach to fighting the group and said if the NUG does not take steps, Daesh will become a serious problem in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

Related