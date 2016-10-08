Concerns Raised Over Afghan Refugee Deportations From EU

Tolo News: The Italian branch of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Centro Astalli, raised concerns over an agreement between the Afghan government and the European Union (EU) to cooperate on deportations of Afghan migrants. Centro Astalli head called it the latest blow by the EU to the dignity of human life, aggravated by a disproportionate waste of economic resources that could have been allocated to safe humanitarian channels and planned reception involving all EU states. Click here to read more (external link).

