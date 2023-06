Tolo News: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that overall more than 97,000 Afghans have been relocated to the United States. Speaking at a signing ceremony to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US Department of State and the #AfghanEvac Coalition on Monday, June 12, Blinken said that US is working with AfghanEvac to relocate more Afghans faster. Click here to read more (external link).

