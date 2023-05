The Hill: The Biden administration has extended a temporary fix to allow Afghan refugees to continue to live and work in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Friday that Afghan nationals who arrived in the U.S. under humanitarian grounds through Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), which allowed vulnerable Afghans to resettle in the U.S. as the Taliban took over Afghanistan, to request re-parole starting next month. Click here to read more (external link).