Belgium To Review Refugee Status Of A Pro-Taliban YouTuber

This Taliban YouTuber, named Jamil Qaderi, who is now to be tried in Belgium for supporting terrorism and violence (murder) against Taliban opponents, says in this video to his Taliban supporters that he hopes to one day conquer Frankfurt (Europe) with the Mujahideen, and there,… pic.twitter.com/FqjpLa7Lvp — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) June 13, 2023

Khaama: Authorities in Belgium requested a reassessment of an Afghan refugee’s status who supports the Taliban. Belgium’s Deputy Minister of Immigration, Nicole de Maure, called for a review of the refugee case of Jamil Qaderi, a pro-Taliban YouTuber. In addition, George Delman, a representative of Belgium’s parliament, also said that Jamil Qaderi was promoting a regime that he claimed to have escaped from. Click here to read more (external link).