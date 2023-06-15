formats

Belgium To Review Refugee Status Of A Pro-Taliban YouTuber

·

Khaama: Authorities in Belgium requested a reassessment of an Afghan refugee’s status who supports the Taliban. Belgium’s Deputy Minister of Immigration, Nicole de Maure, called for a review of the refugee case of Jamil Qaderi, a pro-Taliban YouTuber.  In addition, George Delman, a representative of Belgium’s parliament, also said that Jamil Qaderi was promoting a regime that he claimed to have escaped from. Click here to read more (external link).

Leave a comment