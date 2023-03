Khaama: At least 80 Afghan migrants, including women and children, died in the shipwreck off the southern coast of Italy on Sunday, according to the foreign ministry of the Taliban, which announced on Tuesday night. The Afghan foreign affairs ministry said, “With great sadness, we learned that 80 Afghan refugees, including women and children, who were travelling from Turkey to Italy in a wooden boat, drowned and died in the southern sea of Italy.” Click here to read more (external link).