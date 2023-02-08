At Least 100 Afghan Nationals Killed or Injured in Turkey Quakes

8am: The Taliban-run Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmad Zia Takal, confirmed the deaths of Afghans in Turkey, telling local media outlets that Afghan citizens were not spared from earthquake dangers. At least 100 Afghan citizens have been killed and injured in Turkey as a result of the recent earthquakes, according to Takal, speaking for the Taliban embassy in the country. In his opinion, the death toll may have been higher. A deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning. Click here to read more (external link).