Amnesty International Flags Pakistan Over Treatment Of Afghan Refugees

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 20, 2023

The Amnesty International rights group has appealed “urgently” to Pakistan to stop “arbitrarily arresting and harassing” Afghan refugees, many of whom are running from ill-treatment by Taliban militants in their own country. ““It is deeply concerning that the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is not receiving due international attention,” Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for South Asia, said in a June 20 statement marking UN World Refugee Day. Amnesty said that, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many who fled to Pakistan have been subjected to “waves of arbitrary detentions, arrests, and the threat of deportation.”

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.