Ariana: The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says in the last three weeks, more than 12,500 people entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border and nearly 16,000 Afghan migrants entered Afghanistan through the Nimroz border. According to MoRR, most of the returnees went to Iran illegally and were without their families. Many were also deported from Iran. Click here to read more (external link).

