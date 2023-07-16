Allowing Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Was ‘A Grave Mistake’: Khawaja Asif

Khaama: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that allowing the settlement of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was a grave mistake in light of the rise in terrorist activities by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghanistan territory. “The current situation has raised significant concerns about the facilities provided to the Afghan refugees,” he said while speaking on the Express-News show Center Stage’. “Pakistan has previously suffered the consequences of sheltering and hosting Afghan refugees.” Asif said that we were aware of the existence of safe havens for terrorists within Afghanistan and their movements. Click here to read more (external link).

Related