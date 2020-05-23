formats

AIHRC: ‘Afghan Migrants Drowned by Iranian Forces’

Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission

Tolo News: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, citing the death of Afghan nationals on the border between Afghanistan and Iran, claimed that the migrants were “tortured” by Iranian border forces and were forced to cross the Harirod River and return to their country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the investigation of the Afghan and Iranian teams ended inconclusively and that the matter would be taken up through “diplomatic channels.” Click here to read more (external link).

