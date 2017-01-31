Afghans who helped the U.S. military worry they, too, will suffer under Trump’s refugee ban

The Los Angeles Times: For seven years, Ekram Razeqy worked alongside U.S. forces in some of Afghanistan’s most volatile provinces, surviving roadside bombings and Taliban ambushes as an interpreter for American troops. Fearing he could be targeted by Taliban sympathizers when he returned to civilian life, he applied for a special visa that allows interpreters who assisted U.S. forces in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to resettle with their families in the United States. Click here to read more (external link).

Related