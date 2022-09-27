Afghans Deported From Turkey Report Abuse

Tolo News: A number of Afghans who were recently sent back from Turkey accused the Turkish military of human rights violations and mistreatment. Zekrullah is one of the Afghan migrants sent back to Afghanistan by Turkish police. “I was at work, suddenly police came and took 50 people and me. We spent one week at camp, and after one week they deported us to Kabul,” said Zekrullah, a deportee. There were some other refugees with Zekrullah that have been deported to Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).