NBC News: The last two of more than 270 students, faculty and staff from Afghanistan's only music school have left the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover, the institution's founder said on Thursday. "It was extremely emotional," the Afghanistan National Institute of Music's founder and director Ahmad Sarmast said of students he greeted at the airport in Doha on Tuesday. "They just couldn't stop crying and I was crying together with them."