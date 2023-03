AFP: ‘When Taliban reached the gates of Kabul, it was clear that we should get out,’ recalled Anim director Ahmad Sarmast, who did everything possible to evacuate the students and staff of the music institute. ‘Afghanistan is a silent nation,’ the 61-year-old said. ‘When a country’s music is banned, an entire nation is silenced,’ added Sarmast, who lost some of his hearing in an attack by the Taliban in 2014 when they were rebel fighters. Click here to read more (external link).