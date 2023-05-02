Afghanistan’s first female airline pilot flies once more after fleeing the Taliban for a new life in Europe

Daily Mail (UK): Afghanistan’s first female airline pilot who fled the country when the Taliban came to power has managed to regain a place in the skies after starting a new life in Europe. Mohadese Mirzaee, 24, made history in 2020 when she became the first woman to fly a commercial airliner in her native Afghanistan. Mirzaee and an all-female crew took to the skies in a Boeing 737, performing various flights to cities in Afghanistan as well as countries including Turkey, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and India. Click here to read more (external link).