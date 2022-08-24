Afghanistan refugees protest in UAE over stalled resettlement

ME Monitor: Hundreds of Afghan refugees and migrants held a protest in the UAE where they have been living in limbo since they were evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. On Monday and Tuesday demonstrators carried banners and called for reprieve inside an Abu Dhabi facility, according to Reuters, citing two Afghans who reside there, where thousands are said to be awaiting resettlement to the US and other countries. “Nearly one year, we have been here in detention and the camp is like a modern prison. No one is allowed to go out, they don’t know when [we] will be settled permanently to any country,” one of them told Reuters. Click here to read more (external link).