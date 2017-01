Brownsville Herald: Roin Khurami had never been hugged by a female who wasn’t related to him. And yet here she was — a woman he’d just met — embracing him at the BrownsvilleSouthPadre Island International Airport. She was there to pick up Khurami for a friend, South Padre Island resident Will Everett, who had secured a visa for the Afghanistan native to come to the United States to pursue asylum. Click here to read more (external link).

Related