Afghan woman shot in the face settles into life in Canada, after being rejected by U.S.

CBC: Shakila Zareen praises Canada for accepting her as a refugee after the U.S. turned its back – Zareen was 17 years old when she said her brother-in-law forced her to marry a man many years older. She said the abuse started on her wedding night and continued for months. “From right then and there, he began to beat me and rape me. This became my reality,” Zareen said through an interpreter. Eventually, she went to the police for help. She told them about the beatings. She also told them her husband and brother-in-law had links to the Taliban. “The police said to me, ‘It’s your husband and he really hasn’t done anything that awful to you. He hasn’t cut off your ear, he hasn’t cut off your mouth, he hasn’t cut off your nose,'” she said. Zareen left the police feeling no hope. She went to her mother’s house. Hours later, Zareen recalled, her husband arrived and shot her. Click here to read more (external link).

