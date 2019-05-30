Afghan United: Hope through Football for Refugees in Iran

Al Jazeera: For a group of alienated young Afghan refugees in Iran, football proves a powerful force that gives them a much-needed boost in pride, identity and self-worth. They call their team ‘Wahdat’ meaning ‘unity’ and assemble a talented and determined squad. They overcome all the odds to form a team, obtain sponsorship and enter one of the Iranian futsal, five-a-side competitions played in evenings after iftar during Ramadan. They not only make it through the early rounds but go on to win the final and lift the Ramadan Cup. Click here to read more (external link).