Afghan Refugees Protest in Islamabad Against UNHCR’s Failure to Review their Cases

Khaama: Dozens of Afghan migrants in Islamabad on Monday said they have protested for more than three weeks in front of the Society for Human Rights and Prisoners’ Aid (SHARP) Office, however, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has not paid attention to the living conditions of migrants in this country so far. The protestors claim that UNHCR Pakistan has failed to review their immigration cases, as they have not heard back from the UN refugee agency since they sought asylum. Click here to read more (external link).