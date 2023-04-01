Afghan Refugees in Iran Stand up Against Taliban: Prevent Diplomats’ Speech

8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that on Friday, the Taliban ambassador and diplomats were supposed to give a speech among Afghan refugees in Nemat-Abad area of Tehran, but faced a strong reaction from the refugees. Video footage available to Hasht-e Subh also shows a large crowd of Afghan refugees chanting slogans against Taliban. They chanted slogans such as “Death to Taliban”, “Death to terrorists”, and “Terrorists have come” and prevented the Taliban diplomats’ speech. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Iran – Afghanistan News