Afghan Migrant Deported From Germany Kills Himself On Return Home

July 11, 2018

The German Interior Ministry says one of the 69 Afghan asylum seekers deported from Germany last week committed suicide on his return home.

“We received confirmation from the Afghan authorities today morning that one of passengers on the repatriation flight was found dead in accommodation in Kabul,” the ministry said on July 11. “According to the Afghan authorities, it was a suicide.”

The 23-year-old Afghan man killed himself at a hotel in Kabul on July 10, migration officials in Kabul said.

The name of the man, a native of the northern province of Balkh, was not disclosed.

The man was forcibly returned to Afghanistan after spending eight years in Germany, according to the migration officials.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer welcomed the deportations of the asylum seekers on July 4, noting that the 69 Afghans had left on his 69th birthday.

Seehofer has been waging a battle within Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition for tighter immigration controls.

