Afghan judge who prosecuted Taliban members joins Texas law schools as a research scholar

Houston Chronicle: Judge H spent the latter half of her 20s prosecuting and jailing Taliban members in Afghanistan for terrorism and narcotics-related charges. Her work within the counter-narcotics court was critical to hitting the Taliban where it hurt – their pocketbook. But, on the morning of Aug. 15th, 2021, when the Taliban took control of Kabul, everything she risked her life to build during her six years as a prosecutor, collapsed in a matter of hours.