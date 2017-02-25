Afghan Interpreter Struggles After Life in US Takes Tragic Turn

VOA News: Like other Afghan immigrants, Faisal Razmal thought he was leaving violence behind for a new life in the United States, considered the land of opportunity. After all, he survived an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Kabul during five years as an interpreter for U.S. forces. Threats to his life were worth it, in his opinion, because fighting the “enemies” was the best way to serve his country – and because his dream was to move to the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). Click here to read more (external link).