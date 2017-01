VOA News / January 30, 2017





The recent exodus of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has also deprived the local carpet weaving industry of skillful labor. The Pakistani city Quetta, once known as a bustling market for Afghan carpets, is now left with only a handful of weavers. Even they are barely managing to survive due to economic challenges and fear of being forced to go back to Afghanistan. Ayaz Gul reports from the provincial capital of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province.