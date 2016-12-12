Afghan actress wins Marrakech International Film Festival award

Khaama Press: An Afghan actress has won the Award for the best performance by an actress in Marrakech International Film Festival, it has been reported. The award was given to Fereshteh Hosseini during the 16thMarrakech International Film Festival on Saturday. Directed by Navid Mahmoudi, the film is based on the story of two young Afghans, Fereshteh (played by Hosseini) and Nabi, who are in love, according to Financial Tribune. The movie also focuses on the issue of Afghan refugees as it showcases the lives of those who are forced to stay and the ones in transit. Click here to read more (external link).