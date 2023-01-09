524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan

Ariana: Five hundred and twenty-four Afghans arrived in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar at around 10 pm on Sunday night after being freed from Pakistani prisons. Officials in Kandahar met them, provided the necessary facilities for them and said they will return to their homes Monday morning. According to the governor’s media office, Afghans who have been released from Pakistani prisons have “many painful stories in their hearts” and have spoken out about the abuses committed by Pakistani officials. Click here to read more (external link).

