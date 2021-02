Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Tuesday said that up to 200 Afghan refugees are being sent back to Afghanistan from Turkey on daily basis. Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, minister of Refugee and Repatriation said that the Taliban is the main source of displacement of the people and that tens of thousands of Afghans have left the country over the past 20 years because of the Taliban’s continued war. Click here to read more (external link).