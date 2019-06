1TV: A total of 185,000 Afghan refugees returned from Iran in the first five months of 2019, officials said Monday. Of the number, 100,000 were forced to leave the country while another 85,000 voluntarily returned, Afghanistan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said. Demand for Afghan labor in Iran has drastically fallen as its economy has slowed due to US sanctions. Click here to read more (external link).