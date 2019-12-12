The extraordinary story of the only B Corp in Afghanistan

Quartz: Since its inception in 2003, Roshan has grown to become the biggest telecoms operator in Afghanistan, and the superlatives don’t stop there. It is also the only B Corporation in Afghanistan. The B Corp designation means the company has adopted globally recognized business standards that encompass a lot of what it does—the community it’s striving to support, the enfranchised workforce it wants to have, and the kind of company it believes it can be—in a system that holds it internationally accountable. Click here to read more (external link).