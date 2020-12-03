TAPI construction to start in Herat next year

Ariana: Minister of Mines and Petroleum Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri on Thursday said that construction work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline Project will kick off next year. The minister also said that another project the ministry is working on is the construction of a 94.5 km-long gas pipeline from Sheberghan, capital city of Jawzjan province, to Mazar-e-Sharif and construction work will start in the next three months. Click here to read more (external link).

