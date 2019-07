Ariana: The reconstruction of Darul Aman Palace has [been] completed 90 percent and will be ready to host the celebration of Afghanistan’s Independence Day in another two months. Darul Aman Palace was built during the era of King Amanullah Khan who ruled Afghanistan from 1919 to 1929. Engineers say they have used materials produced in Afghanistan to rebuild this historical palace including marble from Herat province and wood from Kunar province. Click here to read more (external link).