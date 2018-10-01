‘Pakistan must work on water-sharing with Afghanistan’

Pakistan Today: Pakistan must consider working on a bilateral water-sharing agreement with Afghanistan. Leading jurist on international law Makhdoom Ali Khan stated this in a written reply to the Supreme Court. “Afghanistan is now planning to build 12 dams, in cooperation with the World Bank and India, the flow of water from River Kabul is expected to be affected to Pakistan’s detriment. In this regard, the government must consider working on a bilateral water-sharing agreement with Afghanistan that safeguards its interest as a lower riparian state,” Makhdoom Ali added. Click here to read more (external link).