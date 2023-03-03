Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province

Ariana: The directorate of information and culture in Ghor says it has inaugurated a local museum in the province and showcased almost 170 artifacts at this new museum in Firozkoh city, the capital of the province. According to the directorate, most of these artifacts are related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire. “We opened the Museum of Ghor province to preserve and care for the antiquities. In this museum, we have 169 pieces of ancient artifacts related to the period of Ghaznavid and the sultans of the Ghurid Empire,” said Nizamuddin Nizami, the director of the Ghor Museum. Click here to read more (external link).