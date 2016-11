Tolo News: Sayed Mustafa Kazemi, former member of Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament), who was killed in an explosion in Baghlan province in 2007, had been a skilled economist who tried hard to put his country on the road to economic success. Today, a number of his plans have been implemented. Two key projects Kazimi has initiated were the Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA) and using the Chabahar Port Рboth of these have been realized. Click here to read more (external link).