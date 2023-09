Khaama: The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its intention to establish a medical facility named after Qasem Soleimani in Kandahar, Afghanistan. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, quoting Javad Karimi Ghodoosi, a representative of the Iranian Parliament, the country plans to set up a medical facility in the province of Kandahar, named after the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Click here to read more (external link).