India to renovate Kabul’s Bala Hissar fortress

Bala Hissar

1TV: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and diplomatic representative of Agha Khan Development Network in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani on Monday. Bala Hissar saw some of the worst fighting between Afghan forces and the invading British during the two Anglo-Afghan wars in the 19th century. Click here to read more (external link).

7 thoughts on “India to renovate Kabul’s Bala Hissar fortress

  1. During all
    of
    the
    English invasions
    of
    Afghanistan; the crazy war criminals
    were
    bringing their enslaved armies from
    India
    to
    do their dirty
    mop up operations.
    ===
    ==
    =
    Now; the same slaves are
    commissioned
    by
    the same international war criminals
    to
    build historic sites- this is
    a
    shame !
    *

    Reply

  2. And;
    what this
    other enslaved/goofy agency
    ((Agha Khan Development Network))
    is up
    to
    in
    great land
    of
    the
    people of
    Afghanistan. ?????
    *

    Reply

  5. What are
    these stupid
    gestures for ?????
    ===
    ==
    =
    *JUST ; STOP
    TGHE PERSECUTION
    OF
    THE
    REAL PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN !
    *

    Reply

