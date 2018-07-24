India to Build ‘Lalandar’ Dam in Kabul Soon

Ariana: Estimated to cost in the range of USD 150mn to USD 300mn, the dam will be built on the Kabul river basin, one of the five river basins in Afghanistan. The proposed dam will provide potable water to more than 2 million residents in Kabul and pave ground for irrigation of 4,000 hectares of land in the districts of Charasiab and Khairabad. The project will skew the flow of Kabul River into Pakistan, possibly causing a water crisis in Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).