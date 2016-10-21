Govt Investigator: Aid Money Sloshed Around Afghanistan ‘Like A Bathtub Running Over’

Daily Caller: Rebuilding Afghanistan collectively cost taxpayers $115 billion over the past 15 years, but much of that money has actually been wasted on corrupt officials and even funneled into terrorist organizations, according to authorities. Congress created a Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) to monitor the billions spent on reconstruction, which concludes that pumping money into a struggling country wastes tax dollars and hampers reconstruction efforts. Click here to read more (external link).