Ghani Inaugurates Darulaman Palace After Its Renovation

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani at a ceremony on Wednesday evening inaugurated Darulaman Palace after its renovation which took almost four years. A big number of government officials, activists, politicians and members of the public attended the inauguration ceremony. The renovation of the palace began on May 2016 and was estimated $16.5 million funded by government’s budget. The palace was built in the early 1920s during King Amanullah’s reign. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. Great! Does this now mean better electrical power and no more blackouts? Does this mean no more bacha bazi? Does this mean we’ll come into the 21st century and start wiping our asses with toilet paper instead of squatting in the street with no sanitation? Does this mean no more trash piled high in the streets? Does this mean 80 people won’t be killed while attending another wedding? I’m glad millions of money was spent on the palace, hooray! Now my life is better!!!

