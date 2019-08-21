Ghani Inaugurates Darulaman Palace After Its Renovation

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani at a ceremony on Wednesday evening inaugurated Darulaman Palace after its renovation which took almost four years. A big number of government officials, activists, politicians and members of the public attended the inauguration ceremony. The renovation of the palace began on May 2016 and was estimated $16.5 million funded by government’s budget. The palace was built in the early 1920s during King Amanullah’s reign. Click here to read more (external link).